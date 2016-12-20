Vignette Stickers for 2017 on Sale in Bulgaria as of Tuesday

Bulgaria: Vignette Stickers for 2017 on Sale in Bulgaria as of Tuesday

Vignette stickers for next year can be purchased across Bulgaria as of Tuesday, December 20, the Road Infrastructure Agency has said.

The stickers will be available in 2500 different locations, which include petrol stations and some retail chains.

Yearly vignettes for cars cost BGN 97. Drivers can also buy a montly or weekly sticker, at BGN 30 and BGN 15, respectively.

Vignettes for both 2016 and 2017 will be on sale until December 31.

Yearly ones purchased in 2016 are valid until January 23, 2017.

