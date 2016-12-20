No Specific Terror Threat to Bulgaria - Police Chief
Georgi Kostov (C). File photo, BGNES
No specific terror threat to Bulgaria has been registered as of the moment, the Interior Ministry's Chief Secretary has said.
Commenting on the supposed attack in Berlin which claimed 12 lives and left 48 wounded, Kostov has asserted that "necessary measures" have been taken to step up security.
"We have an increased presence in all zones of the critical infrastructure [of Bulgaria]," he has told Focus Radio.
Despite there not being a concrete terror alert looming on Bulgaria, the country must take steps "as part of the EU" to address potential risks, Kostov has explained.
