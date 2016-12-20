Berlin Truck Attack 'Unprofessional', Hastily Planned - Bulgarian Ambassador

December 20, 2016, Tuesday
The deadly lorry crash at a Christmas market in Berlin should be ranked as an "unprofessional" terror attack, Bulgaria's Ambassador to Germany Radi Naydenov has said.

Such attacks are hastily planned, spontaneous and there can be no information about them beforehand, the ambassador has told Focus News Agency, hours after twelve people lost their lives and 48 were injured by a lorry that veered into a Christmas market in central Berlin.

There is no rush of panic after the incident, with life "running the usual way," Naydenov has argued.

Earlier, Berlin police said they the incident was possibly a terrorist attack.

Tags: Berlin, Berlin attack
