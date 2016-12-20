EU Commission's Digital Portfolio 'May Depend on Georgieva Replacement'

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's final decision on how to manage the digital economy portfolio "may depend on Bulgaria's choice to replace Georgieva," Politico has said.

The piece explores the scenarios after EU Commission's Digital Vice President Andrus Ansip possibly takes over Günther Oettinger's duties as European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, as the latter will temporarily succeed Kristalina Georgieva overseeing the Budget and Human Resources portfolio.

Georgieva will be leaving the Commission in July to become CEO at the World Bank.

It will be up to Oettinger's successor to "unveil the last pieces of Europe's digital single market proposal," Politico writes.

"Tapping Ansip awaits Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s final nod. As digital VP Ansip is the obvious choice to step in now, but the question is whether he’ll keep the job long term.

A decision on whether Ansip will be tapped even temporarily could be confirmed as soon as next week, senior Commission sources said."

Bulgaria, however, has not made a formal nomination, with outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov not ruling out that the task may lie with an interim government if parties in Parliament fail to form a new cabinet.