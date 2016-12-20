No Reports Yet on Injured Bulgarians in Berlin Christmas Market Incident
There have been no immediate reports of Bulgarian nationals killed or wounded by the lorry which ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia has said.
Twelve people died in the incident and 48 were injured. Police suspect the development was a terrorist attack.
The ministry has said it is following closely the situation, but official data on nationalities and names of victims is yet to be released.
On Facebook, Bulgaria's outgoing top diplomat Daniel Mitov has extended his condolences over the incident, which he has described as a "horrible act of violence."
- » ECJ Rules Greek Law on Mass Layoffs Violates EU Rules
- » German Authorities Offer EUR 100,000 for Information Leading to Amri's Arrest
- » Germany To Strengthen Video Camera Surveillance
- » EC Proposes Freezing of Bank Accounts of Suspected Terrorists
- » Berlin Attack: German Police Looking for Tunisian Man
- » Manhunt for Berlin Attacker after IS Claims Responsibility