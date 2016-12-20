Berlin Police See Truck Incident as 'Terrorist Attack'

At least twelve people died after a lorry crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, city police say.

Another 48 were left injured.

Berlin police said on Twitter data suggested the lorry veered "willfully" into the Christmas market, designating the development as a "suspected terrorist attack".

A sad certainty: Today 12 people died at #Breitscheidplatz, 48 partially seriously injured are cared for by hospitals. — PolizeiBerlinEinsatz (@PolizeiBerlin_E) December 20, 2016

The man arrested may have entered Germany as a refugee in February.

According to Die Welt newspaper, he applied for asylum in the spring.

A Polish national sitting next to the driver was dead at the moment police arrived.